Public indecency, theft and assault - This is who has recently appeared at Harrogate's Magistrates' Court

The following were dealt with at Harrogate's Magistrates' Court on July 25:

Neil James Atherton, 36, of Mill Lane, Leeming, Northallerton, was fined £100 for driving on the A1 at Boroughbridge in excess of the 70mph speed limit. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85, and three points were added to his licence.

Ben Hargreaves, 40, of Dragon Avenue, Harrogate, was given a community order for failing to notify the Department for Work and Pensions of a change of address and employment status which affected his entitlement to Universal Credit. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85, and to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

Nicola Jayne Lyons, 33, of Westholme Road, Masham, was given a community order for outraging public decency by having sex with a man in a public place in Northallerton. She was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85, and to complete six months’ treatment for alcohol dependency.

Marcus Allan, 24, whose address was given as care of Shakespeare Court, Leeds, was fined £120 for driving on the A61 Ripon Road, Harrogate, without insurance. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £32 and costs of £85, and eight points were added to his licence. No separate penalty was imposed for driving without a licence.

Nathan James Cawley, 24, of Rosedale Rise, Wetherby, was given a 12-month conditional discharge for damaging a bedroom mirror and a car windscreen worth a total £227.99 at a property in Wedderburn Road, Harrogate. He was ordered to pay compensation of £227.99, a victim surcharge of £20 and costs of £85.#

Joseph Hooper, 18, of Derby Street, Hull, was given a community order for five counts of theft from stores in Harrogate. He stole make-up worth £960 and £900 on separate occasions from Boots, make-up worth £250 and £1,368.63 on separate occasions from Superdrug, and a Yankee candle worth £25 from Clinton Cards. He was ordered to pay compensation of £180 and a victim surcharge of £85, and to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

Aaron Russell Atkinson, 38, whose address was given as care of Bramham Drive, Harrogate, was given a community order for damaging doors worth £1,600 at Chapel Mews, Skipton Road, Harrogate, while subject to a community order for three counts of theft and one of assault by beating. He was ordered to pay compensation of £200, and the previous community order was revoked.

Iain James Glenny, 39, of Pye Lane, Burnt Yates, was fined £100 for failing to comply with the unpaid work requirements of a community order.

Holly Genine Jones, 25, of no fixed address, was given a community order for owning a Staffordshire bulldog that was dangerously out of control in Oxford Street, Harrogate, while subject to a previous community order, which was revoked. She was ordered to pay compensation of £270 and to complete six months’ treatment for drug dependency. She was also disqualified from keeping a dog for five years, and magistrates ordered that the dog be fitted with a muzzle while in a public place or otherwise be destroyed. A previous sentence imposed for the offence was set aside.

The following were dealt with at Harrogate's Magistrates' Court on July 23:

Ibrarh Khan, 29, of Carr Bottom Avenue, Bradford, was fined £290 for using a car outside Bambinos on Kings Road, Harrogate, without insurance. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £400, and eight points were added to his licence. No separate penalties were imposed for driving a car which plied for hire outside Bambinos but was not licensed as a taxi, and for carrying so many passengers in his car that it posed a danger of someone being injured.

Lauren Kay, 23, of York Place, Knaresborough, was fined £220 for travelling on a train from Knaresborough to Leeds without a ticket. She was ordered to pay compensation of £9.90, a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £150.

Jade Elizabeth Priestley, 29, of Saxon Court, Sherburn-in-Elmet, was fined £220 for travelling on a train between South Milford and Selby without a ticket. She was ordered to pay compensation of £5, a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £150.

The following were dealt with at Harrogate's Magistrates' Court on July 18:

Ethan James Wells-Smith, 25, of Almsford Drive, Harrogate, was given a six-month conditional discharge for assaulting a police officer in the execution of his duty at Harrogate District Hospital. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £20.

Morris Wayne Wilson, 44, of Temple Road, Dewsbury, was fined £185 for driving without insurance on the A61 in Harrogate. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85, and six points were added to his licence. No separate penalty was imposed for driving without a licence.