Prisoner who absconded from open prison in Lincolnshire last seen in Harrogate as police appeal for information

Lincolnshire Police has issued an appeal for information to locate a wanted man who has absconded and was last seen in Harrogate.

James Joseph Smyth, 57, is wanted after absconding from North Sea Camp in Freiston, Boston, after failing to return at 2pm on Tuesday, April 30, following an agreed temporary release.

The last possible sighting the police have of Smyth was on Wednesday, May 1 in Harrogate.

Officers are continuing their enquiries in the Yorkshire area following this sighting and due to Smyth's links with West Yorkshire.

He is described as white, 6ft,1inch, of slim build, and around 64kg.

He has long grey/brown hair, occasionally worn in a top knot, a long grey beard and moustache, and green eyes.

He has a scar on his nose and left eye lid and sometimes wears glasses.

He also has a distinctive tattoo on his left wrist with the words ‘Daniel’ and ‘Tracey’, as well as a tattoo of a devil on his right shoulder.

Smyth is serving a sentence for GBH and robbery.

Detective Inspector Mel Rooke said: “We are appealing for help to locate James Joseph Smyth who is wanted for absconding from North Sea Camp.

"He is known to have connections with the Leeds and West Yorkshire area.”

If you have any information regarding his current whereabouts, then you should get in touch with the police immediately.

Members of the public are advised not to approach him but if you do see him, you should call 101 or email [email protected]