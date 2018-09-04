Post office in Boston Spa near Leeds ram raided overnight

Boston Spa's village post office has been ram raided and a cashpoint ripped from the building.

The ATM can be seen lying in the road.

Damage to Boston Spa's village post office after a ram raid overnight

Video: 4x4 ram raid on bank in Leeds

The post office sits on a parade of shops on the High Street.

West Yorkshire Police said:

"Police are appealing for information following a ram-raid burglary at a post office near Leeds this morning.

"At 1.30am today (4/9) police received a report that three to six males wearing balaclavas were raiding the premises.

A cashpoint was targeted by the thieves and ripped from the wall

"A black VW Golf estate had been repeatedly reversed into the front of the shop to gain access to the cash machine in the window.

"The suspects then tied straps around the cash machine and attempted to pull it from the shop. When the rope snapped they tried to break open to cash box on the machine by driving into and it and kicking it.

"They were unsuccessful and left empty-handed.

"The suspects left the scene in white Seat Leon, displaying the registration DE15 NWW, which is believed to be false. The black Golf, registration YA52 NWF, was left at the scene and has been recovered for forensic examination. That vehicle had been stolen from the Cross Green area of Leeds yesterday."

Boston Spa residents examine the damage

Detective Inspector James Entwistle, of Leeds District CID, said:

“We are carrying out extensive enquiries and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident.

“We are also keen to speak to anyone who has seen either of the vehicles involved at any time leading up to the incident, or who has seen the white Seat Leon which the suspects drove off in.

“We appreciate that a burglary in such dramatic circumstances in the main high street will cause understandable concern in this close-knit community and we are liaising with our colleagues on the local neighbourhood policing team who will be working to reassure people following this incident.”

The thieves are believed to have stolen cash

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13180440257 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.