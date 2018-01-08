Poll: Covering the cost of CCTV cut-off in Boroughbridge?

Public CCTV cameras in Boroughbridge will be disconnected after a two-year delay bought by the town council, who are continuing their push to 'protect the assets of the town.'

Harrogate Borough Council will no longer operate three cameras in Boroughbridge from April 1, following a review of the district's network two years ago which recommended their decommission. Boroughbridge Town Council paid more than £3,800 to retain the CCTV’s fibre optic monitoring link last year, after an agreement lapsed from 2016 to deffer the removal.