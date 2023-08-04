Przemyslaw Poltorak has been jailed for fraud after using his brothers identity to get jobs in Harrogate and Knaresborough

Przemyslaw Poltorak, 39, used his brother Lucas Poltorak’s Polish identity cards and driving licence to find work as a cleaner at the hospital, earning over £40,000 during his employment there, York Crown Court heard.

Prosecutor Charlotte Noddings said that Poltorak, from Harrogate, had a criminal record in Poland but the UK immigration authorities had not yet managed to ascertain what they were.

According to Poltorak, his previous convictions were for fraud, theft, drug offences and robbery.

He was sentenced to 11 years in jail in 2004 for a “range of offences” and had served seven years when he fled to the UK under a false identity while on day release in 2011.

Ms Noddings said that if Poltorak were jailed by a UK court, the normal procedure would be deportation to his homeland “to answer whatever matters he has to answer for”.

“He was serving a prison sentence there, was on day release, and never returned to prison,” said Ms Noddings.

“He has no legal basis to be here.”

She added, however, that despite his record, if Poltorak had entered the UK under his own identity at the time in question, when the UK was still part of the European Union, he would have been able to get into the country without a hitch.

In fact, Poltorak, no doubt trying to disguise his criminal convictions in his own country, chose instead to use his brother’s identity documents to firstly get into the UK and then land a job at Harrogate Hospital, where he worked without anyone suspecting a thing.

Poltorak, a hulking figure, admitted fraud in that between June 2013 and June 2023 he used another person’s ID documents to gain employment and thereby make a gain of £150,000 – his earnings at the hospital and a car-manufacturing company in Knaresborough.

He also admitted using identity documents in March 2023 to obtain a driving licence - which meant he was also driving on the UK’s roads illegally - and using those same documents to obtain employment.

Poltorak, of Malham Drive in Harrogate, appeared for sentence on Thursday (August 3) after being remanded in custody.

Ms Noddings said that Poltorak, who was using his brother’s name and identity, was arrested at Harrogate Hospital.

“His brother Lucas Poltorak - the real Lucas Poltorak - is a sex offender in Poland who was arrested at Leeds/Bradford Airport and refused entry to the UK,” said Ms Noddings.

On that same day in November 2022, immigration officials converged on Przemyslaw Poltorak’s home and arrested him.

They seized a “driving document related to Lucas Poltorak”.

Ms Noddings said that a driving record in the name of Lucas Poltorak was created on March 9, 2020.

Przemyslaw Poltorak had used his brother’s details on his application for a driving licence.

“Enquiries were made about how he obtained a job at Harrogate Hospital,” she added.

“He made an application (for a job) in the name of Lucas Poltorak (and) provided a Polish identity card, a provisional driving licence and a utility bill in the name of Lucas Poltorak.”

Poltorak was paid £42,337 during his employment at the hospital.

However, further enquiries revealed that between 2013 and 2020, he had also been employed by a car-manufacturing firm in Knaresborough which he had secured by using the same false identity cards.

During his seven-year stint at the car company, he raked in £111,631, said Ms Noddings.

Home Office officials reviewed his records and downloaded text messages from his phone which had been seized at the hospital.

They showed that Poltorak had been passing himself off as his brother Lucas.

When the real Lucas Poltorak was identified, it transpired that Border Force officials had refused him entry to the UK when he landed at Leeds/Bradford Airport in November 2022.

Further scrutiny by immigration officials revealed that Lucas Poltorak had been granted the right to settle in the UK in June 2021 but was then refused re-entry a year later when his previous convictions were discovered.

Kevin Blount, Przemyslaw Poltorak’s solicitor advocate, said his client had left prison in Poland on day release and used his brother’s identity cards to travel to the UK with his wife and children, but that in fact he could have done so legally when the country was part of the EU and borderless travel.

He said that Poltorak had since lived a “law-abiding life” in the UK, “save for the fact that it was in the wrong name”.

“He used his brother’s (name) not to avoid British passport control, but to avoid Polish emigration authorities because he was due to return to serve the end of his sentence,” added Mr Blount.

He said that a European arrest warrant for Poltorak had still not been issued despite his detention and during the transition period when the UK was in the process of leaving the EU, he still had a right to work in this country “under his own name”.

Mr Blount said that Poltorak was a “hard-working man” and even though he had lost his legal status in the UK, his family still had a right to live here.

Judge Simon Hickey said it appeared that Poltorak had fled Poland not just for a “better life for your family”, but also because he would have served a whole jail term for his previous offences in his homeland, whereas in the UK he would have been released at the halfway point.

He said that the “real seriousness of (Poltorak’s offences in the UK) was “working for that vast amount of time and concealing who you were”.