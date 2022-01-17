Police warn of scams in Tadcaster
Police are warning people to be vigilant following fraudulent letters in Tadcaster.
North Yorkshire Police said that although scams are nothing new, they are getting more sophisticated.
“It always worries us when we hear of a new one doing the rounds,” said a spokesman for the force.
“That is exactly what has happened in Tadcaster.
“We have recently been made aware of a fraudulent letter claiming to be a bailiff company which has been posted through doors in the town.
“Although many people feel embarrassed about falling for a scam, there is certainly nothing to be ashamed of. Many people fall for scams.”
North Yorkshire Police advise that if people think something is a scam, don’t respond, delete or throw it away.
More information about scams and other fraud can be found at: https://www.northyorkshire.police.uk/