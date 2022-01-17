Police warn of scams in Tadcaster

North Yorkshire Police said that although scams are nothing new, they are getting more sophisticated.

“It always worries us when we hear of a new one doing the rounds,” said a spokesman for the force.

“That is exactly what has happened in Tadcaster.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We have recently been made aware of a fraudulent letter claiming to be a bailiff company which has been posted through doors in the town.

“Although many people feel embarrassed about falling for a scam, there is certainly nothing to be ashamed of. Many people fall for scams.”

North Yorkshire Police advise that if people think something is a scam, don’t respond, delete or throw it away.