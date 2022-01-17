Police warn of scams in Tadcaster

Police are warning people to be vigilant following fraudulent letters in Tadcaster.

By Janet Harrison
Monday, 17th January 2022, 1:46 pm

North Yorkshire Police said that although scams are nothing new, they are getting more sophisticated.

“It always worries us when we hear of a new one doing the rounds,” said a spokesman for the force.

“That is exactly what has happened in Tadcaster.

“We have recently been made aware of a fraudulent letter claiming to be a bailiff company which has been posted through doors in the town.

“Although many people feel embarrassed about falling for a scam, there is certainly nothing to be ashamed of. Many people fall for scams.”

North Yorkshire Police advise that if people think something is a scam, don’t respond, delete or throw it away.

More information about scams and other fraud can be found at: https://www.northyorkshire.police.uk/