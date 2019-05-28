Police update on Harrogate arson investigation

Police have issued an update on the arrests made following an arson attack at Harrogate's Saltergate primary school.

Three teenage boys have been arrested following the blaze last night - two aged 13 and 15 were arrested a short time afterwards and have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

A third boy, aged 16, was arrested in the early hours of this morning, and remained in police custody until later today. Police have now confirmed that the third boy has also been released while under investigation.

The fire caused severe damage to the school's early years area.

