Police step up night patrols in rural Selby

Operation Dusk was launched as a response to the increased burglaries in the rural villages to the south of the district.

Sergeant Lee Maeer from the Selby Neighbourhood policing team said: “We know that members of the public find burglaries distressing and they can cause alarm in rural communities.

“The main priority of this operation is proactive policing.

“The operations aim is to intercept criminals as they head out to work.

“The public can help us by reporting any suspicious activity to police immediately on 999.

“I would also urge members of the public to think about home security and the investment of CCTV.”

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said that as dark falls, officers are taking to the roads across the district with a focus on remote villages.

“High visibility and plain clothed patrols are taking place with additional support from the force’s Roads Policing Group and dog section,” they added.

The operation which began two weeks ago has already been seen as a success.

“Last week a member of the public in Barlby contacted police stating that two teenage males were looking down the drive of a neighbour’s property,” said the spokesman.

“Officers attended the area within a matter of minutes. On arrival the suspects had fled.

“A police dog was used to track the scent from the suspects through the grounds of a local school but unfortunately the suspects scaled a fence and fled.

“The possible thieves were deterred and the incident has helped police gather intelligence.”