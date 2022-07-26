Police seize four deadly weapons and arrest three teens after knifepoint robbery in Harrogate

Officers had been hunting for the people responsible for the knife point robbery which happened at around 3.30pm on Knaresborough Road in Harrogate on Saturday, July 23 July.

On Sunday, the council’s eagle-eyed CCTV operators spotted three males in the town who matched the description of the suspects.

Officers found the group on Parliament Street and attempted to stop them, but the group fled, leading to separate foot chases in the town centre.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four deadly weapons have been taken off North Yorkshire’s streets thanks to the swift response of council CCTV operators and police.

The three males were quickly tackled to the floor before being detained. They were found to be in possession of weapons which included a glass ball in a sock and three large blades.

The three 18-year-olds, from Leeds and Sheffield, were arrested on suspicion of being in possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and robbery. One of the males was also arrested for assaulting a police officer.

All three remain in custody for questioning.

Four deadly weapons have been taken off North Yorkshire’s streets thanks to the swift response of council CCTV operators and police.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “Thankfully, incidents like this are rare in our county but tackling violent crime and taking horrific weapons such as these off our streets is a priority for us.

“We are absolutely committed to doing all we can to prevent this and to prosecute those who commit or attempt to commit such offences.

“If you have any information that could assist our investigation, including any dash-cam footage that may have captured the robbery, please email [email protected] or call 101 quoting reference 12220129010.”

Four deadly weapons have been taken off North Yorkshire’s streets thanks to the swift response of council CCTV operators and police.

Four deadly weapons have been taken off North Yorkshire’s streets thanks to the swift response of council CCTV operators and police.