Police seize drugs and a knife in Harrogate during two different car stops

The importance of the new nationwide campaign Operation Sceptre to tackle the root causes of knife-enabled crime and violence, including knife amnesty bins, has been highlighted when North Yorkshire Police pulled over two different car in both in two separate vehicle stops in the Harrogate area.

A search uncovered these stashes of more than 25 individual bags of white powder in each vehicle leading to the arrest of two men and a woman.

As well as small bags of white powder, a lock knife was also found in one of the cars and the driver was banned from driving.

The driver has been arrested on suspicion of possessing class-A drugs with intent to supply, possessing a bladed weapon and driving while disqualified.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of class-A drug offences.

The second man in the other vehicle was also arrested on suspicion of possessing class-A drugs with intent to supply after police found bags of white powder hidden in the interior of his car.

North Yorkshire Police said: "We work round the clock, 365 days a year, to keep drugs out of North Yorkshire."It’s one of the ways we ensure the county remains officially the safest in England."