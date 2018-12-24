Police searching for this missing 12-year-old Harrogate girl think she may be in Leeds

Police in Harrogate have issued an appeal to find a missing 12-year-old girl as concern grows for her safety.

Alani Robertshaw has been missing from her home since 6.30pm on Sunday, December 23.

North Yorkshire Police said officers are growing increasingly concerned for her safety as the force issued a public appeal for information on her whereabouts.

A spokesman said: "It is believed that Alani may be in the Leeds area after travelling to the city to meet someone, however, she has not returned home."

The schoolgirl, who is around 5ft 1in, was wearing a pink fluffy jacket, blue jeans and blue trainers when last seen.

Anyone who has seen Alani or knows where she is now is urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting log number 383 of December 23.