Police searching for missing 15-year-old boy from Bradford who could be in Harrogate
Lucas Harwood, 15, was reported missing at 4.30pm on 21 September and was last seen on a football pitch near to Toller Lane in Bradford.
He is described as mixed race, around 5ft 9inch tall, slim build, with short black hair and a slight moustache.
He was last seen wearing a blue tracksuit, long sleeved top and navy blue trousers with a white stripe on them and also carrying a black Adidas bag.
It is believed he could be in Bradford, Leeds or Harrogate.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact police by calling 101 or use the Live Chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus
You should quote the West Yorkshire Police reference number 1268 of 21 September when providing any details.