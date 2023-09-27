News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
Labour mayors join forces to urge Sunak not to scrap HS2 Northern link
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
School pays tribute to pupil, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
Google celebrates its 25th birthday

Police searching for missing 15-year-old boy from Bradford who could be in Harrogate

West Yorkshire Police is appealing for the public’s help to find a missing teenager from Bradford who has gone missing and could be in Harrogate.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 27th Sep 2023, 12:25 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Lucas Harwood, 15, was reported missing at 4.30pm on 21 September and was last seen on a football pitch near to Toller Lane in Bradford.

He is described as mixed race, around 5ft 9inch tall, slim build, with short black hair and a slight moustache.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was last seen wearing a blue tracksuit, long sleeved top and navy blue trousers with a white stripe on them and also carrying a black Adidas bag.

Police are searching for Lucas Harwood, 15, who has gone missing from Bradford and could be in HarrogatePolice are searching for Lucas Harwood, 15, who has gone missing from Bradford and could be in Harrogate
Police are searching for Lucas Harwood, 15, who has gone missing from Bradford and could be in Harrogate
Most Popular

It is believed he could be in Bradford, Leeds or Harrogate.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police by calling 101 or use the Live Chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus

You should quote the West Yorkshire Police reference number 1268 of 21 September when providing any details.