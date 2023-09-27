Police searching for missing 15-year-old boy from Bradford who could be in Harrogate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lucas Harwood, 15, was reported missing at 4.30pm on 21 September and was last seen on a football pitch near to Toller Lane in Bradford.

He is described as mixed race, around 5ft 9inch tall, slim build, with short black hair and a slight moustache.

He was last seen wearing a blue tracksuit, long sleeved top and navy blue trousers with a white stripe on them and also carrying a black Adidas bag.

Police are searching for Lucas Harwood, 15, who has gone missing from Bradford and could be in Harrogate

It is believed he could be in Bradford, Leeds or Harrogate.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police by calling 101 or use the Live Chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus