Police searching for 13-year-old girl who has gone missing from Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for the public’s help to find a teenage girl from Harrogate who has been reported missing from her home.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 14:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 14:47 BST
Leah, who is 13-years-old, was last seen at 11pm on Monday evening.

She is described as white, approximately 5ft 3inch tall and is of slim build and has blonde shoulder length hair.

The youngster was last seen wearing a red quilted jacket and white Adidas trainers

North Yorkshire Police is searching for 13-year-old Leah who has been reported missing from HarrogateNorth Yorkshire Police is searching for 13-year-old Leah who has been reported missing from Harrogate
It is believed that Leah could be in the Leeds area and officers are currently carrying out extensive enquiries to locate her.

If you think you have seen Leah, or know her whereabouts, you are urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101 immediately and speak to the control room quoting the incident number 12230187378.

If you have an immediate sighting, you should dial 999.