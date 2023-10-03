Police searching for 13-year-old girl who has gone missing from Harrogate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leah, who is 13-years-old, was last seen at 11pm on Monday evening.

She is described as white, approximately 5ft 3inch tall and is of slim build and has blonde shoulder length hair.

The youngster was last seen wearing a red quilted jacket and white Adidas trainers

North Yorkshire Police is searching for 13-year-old Leah who has been reported missing from Harrogate

It is believed that Leah could be in the Leeds area and officers are currently carrying out extensive enquiries to locate her.

If you think you have seen Leah, or know her whereabouts, you are urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101 immediately and speak to the control room quoting the incident number 12230187378.