Police search for witnesses after cyclist injured in truck collision at Harrogate

Police are appealing for information after a vehicle failed to stop in an incident which left a cyclist injured near Harrogate.

According to police, a cyclist was knocked off his bike at about 8.45am on Wednesday, July 10, on Hookstone Road near the Oatlands Road junction.

The collision involved a truck or wagon, with the vehicle then leaving the scene without stopping.

The cyclist was taken by ambulance to Harrogate District Hospital where he is in a stable condition.

The details of the truck or wagon are unknown at this time.

Any witnesses, particularly those with dash cam footage, or who can identify the vehicle are asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, ask for Traffic Constable Julie Brown of the North Yorkshire Police Road Policing Group quoting reference number 12190124613 or email julie.brown@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk