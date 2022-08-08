Police search for missing 85-year-old man last seen in Ripon

Police in Ripon are currently searching for missing 85-year-old Gino Francioli who was last seen on Bridge View Road on Sunday (August 7) afternoon.

Officres believe that Gino has travelled by train to Leeds or Manchester and have extended their enquiries to those areas.

He is described as tall with white hair and was wearing a black coat and possibly carrying a blue rucksack.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are becoming very concerned for the safety of missing 85-year-old Gino Francioli