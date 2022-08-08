Police search for missing 85-year-old man last seen in Ripon

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information about the whereabouts of a missing 85-year-old man who was last seen in Ripon on Sunday.

By Lucy Chappell
Monday, 8th August 2022, 9:46 am

Police in Ripon are currently searching for missing 85-year-old Gino Francioli who was last seen on Bridge View Road on Sunday (August 7) afternoon.

Officres believe that Gino has travelled by train to Leeds or Manchester and have extended their enquiries to those areas.

He is described as tall with white hair and was wearing a black coat and possibly carrying a blue rucksack.

Anyone who has seen Gino is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101 with any information, or call 999 if you have an immediate sighting of Gino.