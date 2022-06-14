Police search continues from missing Minskip man

North Yorkshire Police's specialist search teams are out in the local area today, with the support of colleagues at the National Police Air Service (NPAS).
The police would like to thank those who have already shared their appeal and called in with information – every piece of information is vital to helping their search.
Luke Earnshaw has not been seen since he left his home on Prospect Terrace in Minskip near Harrogate shortly before 2.30pm on Saturday, June 12.
Luke left his home and was seen walking down Thorndikes Lane towards Staveley.
He is of a slim build with a bald head and bushy ginger beard, has tattoos on his arms and was wearing a blue jumper, brown jacket, dark blue jeans and a grey flat cap when he left his home.
If you have any information which could help locate Luke, contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 or call 999 for an immediate sighting, quoting reference number 12220101715.