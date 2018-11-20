Police roadshow coming to town

Residents of Tadcaster and Sherburn have the chance to talk to the experts about staying safe this Christmas, thanks to a new North Yorkshire Police roadshow.

Police Support Volunteers, working in collaboration with officers from the Selby Neighbourhood Policing Team, have launched a campaign aimed at raising awareness of safety over the festive period.

Inspector Martin Wedgwood, of Selby Police, said: “Selby Police will be working alongside Police Volunteers to provide information, safety tips and precautionary steps to take during the festive season.

“We all recognise the potential for increased offending during the Christmas period, which can often spoil festivities, especially for the more vulnerable members of our community.

“The information provided will help you to avoid becoming a victim of crime and so make Christmas safer and more enjoyable for everyone.”

He explained that the Christmas period is traditionally the busiest time of the year for shopping,

But the Inspector added: “Unfortunately, there are those who exploit what should be a wonderful time for the wrong reasons.

“However, it only takes a few simple preventative measures to discourage criminals and stay safe.”

The Keep Safe at Christmas Roadshow will visit Tadcaster, Sainsbury’s on Saturday December 1, and Sherburn Coop on Saturday December 8. The roadshows will run from 10am-2pm.

The roadshow will offer advice on home safety, road safety and party safety. It will also provide online safety tips and precautionary steps to take when buying goods online, and using social media.

For home safety, police include advice such as leaving a light on when out, keeping presents and valuables out of sight, opening and closing curtains at the appropriate time of day and not advertising on social media when away from home.

Road safety tips include during the winter months ensure the car is ready for the season change in weather - are tyres, brakes, windscreens, wiper blades and windows free from defects and clean?

Also drivers should be aware of changing road conditions and not put themselves or others at risk and do not risk drinking and driving.

For those out partying - stay with friends, stick to plans, don’t leave drinks unattended, stray away from drugs and psychoactive substances and be careful what you drink.