Police reveal number of drink and drug drivers arrested in just one weekend

Police arrested 18 suspected drink and drug drivers in just one weekend as officers warn of further action against intoxicated motorists across North Yorkshire.

As part of Operation Attention, police are carrying out extra around-the-clock enforcement activities to deter and catch people driving under the influence.

Between 7pm on Friday, May 31, and 7pm on Sunday, June 2, 14 men and four women were arrested on North Yorkshire roads.

Thirteen involved suspected alcohol offences and five related to suspected drug offences.

Six were in Harrogate and Craven, five were in York and Selby, three were in Scarborough and Ryedale and four were in Hambleton and Richmondshire.

Roads Policing Sergeant Andy Morton, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “This is an exceptionally high number of arrests, compared to 11 in the same period last year.

"I’m very disappointed at the significant increase in the number of arrests as it demonstrates a blatant lack of regard by individuals for their own safety and that of other road users.”

North Yorkshire County Councillor Don Mackenzie said: “As we have seen from just this weekend, many people still choose to drink and drive. Every year in North Yorkshire there are an average of seven people killed and 120 injured in collisions involving a driver impaired by alcohol.

“The message is simple, if you are planning to drink, don’t drive and if you are planning to drive, don’t drink. There is no safe limit."

Police are using intelligence about known offenders, and are urging members of the public to report anyone they suspect of drink driving by calling North Yorkshire Police on 101, or 999 if the offence is ongoing.