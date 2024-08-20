Police renew appeal for information following thefts from vehicles in Starbeck
On Monday July 22 around 1am two people broke into, and stole items from, several vehicles parked on First Avenue and South Beech Avenue.
An 18-year-old man and 41-year-old woman have since been arrested and released on conditional bail following this incident.
Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the thefts, or may have CCTV/ring doorbell footage capturing the incidents, to come forward.
Email [email protected] with any information that may help the investigation.
Alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Joseph Moore, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Quote reference 12240130416 when passing on information.