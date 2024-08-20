Police renew appeal for information following thefts from vehicles in Starbeck

North Yorkshire Police has issued a renewed appeal for information following the thefts

North Yorkshire Police is requesting CCTV footage or any information that could help their investigation into thefts from vehicles in the Starbeck area of Harrogate.

On Monday July 22 around 1am two people broke into, and stole items from, several vehicles parked on First Avenue and South Beech Avenue.

An 18-year-old man and 41-year-old woman have since been arrested and released on conditional bail following this incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the thefts, or may have CCTV/ring doorbell footage capturing the incidents, to come forward.

Email [email protected] with any information that may help the investigation.

Alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Joseph Moore, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference 12240130416 when passing on information.