Police release new photo in relation to Harrogate burglary
Earlier this month, police appealed for information about a burglary that occurred in the Newby Crescent area of Harrogate.
A police spokesperson said: “We've already arrested one man. We now wish to trace a second man in connection with this incident.
"To remind you, it happened at approximately 12:55pm on July 24. Two men forced entry into someone's home.
“We believe the man pictured here may have important information that could help our investigation.
“If you recognise him or have any information please email [email protected]
“You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 849 Long, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
“Quote reference 12250136812 when passing on information.”