Police release new photo in relation to Harrogate burglary

The incident occurred at approximately 12:55pm on July 24 in the Newby Crescent area of Harrogate.

North Yorkshire Police have released a new photo as part of appeal for information after a burglary took place in Harrogate.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this month, police appealed for information about a burglary that occurred in the Newby Crescent area of Harrogate.

A police spokesperson said: “We've already arrested one man. We now wish to trace a second man in connection with this incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To remind you, it happened at approximately 12:55pm on July 24. Two men forced entry into someone's home.

“We believe the man pictured here may have important information that could help our investigation.

“If you recognise him or have any information please email [email protected]

“You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 849 Long, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

“Quote reference 12250136812 when passing on information.”