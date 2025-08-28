Police release new photo in relation to Harrogate burglary

By Claudia Bowes
Published 28th Aug 2025, 15:54 BST
The incident occurred at approximately 12:55pm on July 24 in the Newby Crescent area of Harrogate.placeholder image
North Yorkshire Police have released a new photo as part of appeal for information after a burglary took place in Harrogate.

Earlier this month, police appealed for information about a burglary that occurred in the Newby Crescent area of Harrogate.

A police spokesperson said: “We've already arrested one man. We now wish to trace a second man in connection with this incident.

"To remind you, it happened at approximately 12:55pm on July 24. Two men forced entry into someone's home.

“We believe the man pictured here may have important information that could help our investigation.

“If you recognise him or have any information please email [email protected]

“You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 849 Long, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

“Quote reference 12250136812 when passing on information.”

