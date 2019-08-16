Police release images of men wanted in connection with Harrogate iStore robbery

Police have issued images, provided by a ‘quick-thinking member of the public’, of two males they would like to speak to following a robbery at the iStore in Harrogate.

At approximately 4pm on Wednesday 17 July 2019 two men entered the iStore on James Street, Harrogate and removed various Apple Products from the displays.

During the incident one of the males threatened a member of staff with a screwdriver. Fortunately, no one was injured during the incident.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the people in the images as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for James Dykes or email james.dykes@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12190129658 when passing on information.