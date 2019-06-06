Police recruitment workshop in Harrogate next week

A recruitment drive to bolster North Yorkshire Police's ranks by up to 50 new officers is set to hit Harrogate next week.

The county recruitment campaign kicked off on May 20 and will run up until June 17.

An application workshop will be held at Harrogate Police Station on Thursday, June 13, to aid budding candidates with their submissions.

Police officers in North Yorkshire have a starting salary of £20,370 in addition to extra for shift allowance.

That can rise up to £39,000 over the course of a career as a police officer.

Once an officer has passed probation they can then opt to transfer into more specialist areas of work including roles within roads policing, the dogs section, firearms unit, economic crime or counter terrorism units or consider promotion into management positions.

Those interested are required to register for the workshop, which they can do through the North Yorkshire Police website.

According to the North Yorkshire Police website, women, black and minority ethnic candidates and candidates from the LGBT community are particularly encouraged to apply, as members of these groups are currently under-represented in this role compared to local demographics.

Ahead of the launch of the recruitment drive last month, Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, Julia Mulligan, said the recruitment drive would raise the level of officers in the county to around the same level it was in 2010.

"Tough decisions have had to be taken to ensure that happens, and residents across North Yorkshire are investing in these officers through the precept (the amount paid for policing in your council tax), so I will be working closely with the Chief Constable to ensure these additional resources make a real difference on the ground," she said.

Lachlan Leeming, Local Democracy Reporter