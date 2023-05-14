Concerns were raised about the woman, who is aged in her 40s, on the morning of Saturday (May 13).

An urgent missing person investigation was launched which included searches in and around the River Nidd at the location.

The woman’s body was recovered by the Yorkshire and the Humber Regional Marine and Underwater Search Unit at around 1.20pm.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be submitted to the Coroner in due course.

The woman’s family are being supported by the police.

