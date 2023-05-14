News you can trust since 1836
Police recover woman’s body from river in Harrogate area

Police have recovered the body of a local woman from the River Nidd, near Bilton Viaduct, in the Harrogate area.

By Louise Perrin
Published 14th May 2023, 10:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th May 2023, 10:39 BST

Concerns were raised about the woman, who is aged in her 40s, on the morning of Saturday (May 13).

An urgent missing person investigation was launched which included searches in and around the River Nidd at the location.

The woman’s body was recovered by the Yorkshire and the Humber Regional Marine and Underwater Search Unit at around 1.20pm.

Police have recovered a woman’s body from the River NiddPolice have recovered a woman’s body from the River Nidd
There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be submitted to the Coroner in due course.

The woman’s family are being supported by the police.

North Yorkshire Police reference: 12230085584

