Police raid cannabis farm in Harrogate village disused pub and seize 500 plants

On the morning of Sunday, May 28, police officers executed a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at a disused pub in Kirkby Overblow near Harrogate.

Inside they found a large cannabis production farm of around 500 plants at various stages of growth.

Officers remained at the scene to recover the plants and drug production equipment and to allow crime scene investigators to examine the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time.

The incident number is 12230096601 for anyone who wants to report any information.

North Yorkshire Police say they are continuously tackling ‘cannabis farms’ – sophisticated set-ups in houses or other properties, used by organised crime gangs to produce several crops of cannabis over time.

The force is asking the public to be vigilant, and report any suspicious activity.

Police say from the outside, a building may look like any building in an ordinary street...

But the key signs to look out for are:

A powerful distinctive sweet, sickly aroma

Blacked out windows, and vents sealed or blocked to prevent the heat and smell of cannabis from inside the property escaping

Bright lights throughout the night.

High levels of condensation on windows.

Noise from fans.

Large amounts of rubbish, including compost bags.

North Yorkshire Police say that cannabis production is extremely harmful to communities and is often used to fund criminal gangs involved in human trafficking, sexual exploitation and the distribution of other drugs including cocaine and heroin.

Furthermore, the electricity supply may have been tampered with to bypass the meter, creating a high risk of fire – which could spread to neighbours.

North Yorkshire Police advise that, if something doesn’t feel right, please report it to them.

If you have any information, contact the police online via our website, www.northyorkshire.police.uk (click Report), or call 101 and speak to the Force Control Room.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.