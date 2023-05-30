News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK

Police raid cannabis farm in Harrogate village disused pub and seize 500 plants

Police have raided a cannabis farm in a disused pub in a Harrogate village.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 30th May 2023, 11:50 BST- 2 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 11:50 BST

On the morning of Sunday, May 28, police officers executed a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at a disused pub in Kirkby Overblow near Harrogate.

Inside they found a large cannabis production farm of around 500 plants at various stages of growth.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers remained at the scene to recover the plants and drug production equipment and to allow crime scene investigators to examine the scene.

North Yorkshire Police officers executed a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at a disused pub in Kirkby Overblow near Harrogate.North Yorkshire Police officers executed a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at a disused pub in Kirkby Overblow near Harrogate.
North Yorkshire Police officers executed a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at a disused pub in Kirkby Overblow near Harrogate.
Most Popular

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time.

The incident number is 12230096601 for anyone who wants to report any information.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

North Yorkshire Police say they are continuously tackling ‘cannabis farms’ – sophisticated set-ups in houses or other properties, used by organised crime gangs to produce several crops of cannabis over time.

The force is asking the public to be vigilant, and report any suspicious activity.

Police say from the outside, a building may look like any building in an ordinary street...

But the key signs to look out for are:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A powerful distinctive sweet, sickly aroma

Blacked out windows, and vents sealed or blocked to prevent the heat and smell of cannabis from inside the property escaping

Bright lights throughout the night.

High levels of condensation on windows.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Noise from fans.

Large amounts of rubbish, including compost bags.

North Yorkshire Police say that cannabis production is extremely harmful to communities and is often used to fund criminal gangs involved in human trafficking, sexual exploitation and the distribution of other drugs including cocaine and heroin.

Furthermore, the electricity supply may have been tampered with to bypass the meter, creating a high risk of fire – which could spread to neighbours.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

North Yorkshire Police advise that, if something doesn’t feel right, please report it to them.

If you have any information, contact the police online via our website, www.northyorkshire.police.uk (click Report), or call 101 and speak to the Force Control Room.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

North Yorkshire Police say reports from the public could be crucial in helping them.