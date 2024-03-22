Police plea for dashcam footage after hit-and-run road crash on A59 near Knaresborough in which four people were injured

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The police are appealing for anyone who may have seen the incident or who has dashcam footage of the collision or the vehicles involved to come forward.

The plea follows a collision on the A59 at Allerton Park, at the A1(M), junction 59, at about 1.30pm on Wednesday

Police say a Citroen C4 Picasso was travelling on the A59 from York, approaching the roundabout at the junction with the A1(M).

North Yorkshire Police are seeking eyewitnesses to a hit-and-run car crash near Knaresborough on the A59. (Picture contributed)

As the traffic signal was at green, the driver of the Citroen moved forward, but the car was struck by another vehicle that had failed to stop for a red signal.

The vehicle that struck the Citroen did not stop after the collision, and left onto the A1(M) heading south.

The vehicle is described as a small, fairly new van. It was brown in colour, with a lot of sign-writing on it, possibly orange in colour.

As a result of the collision, a woman and three children in the Citroen received minor injuries, added North Yorkshire Police.