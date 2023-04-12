Police plea for dash-cam footage of four-vehicle road collision between Harrogate and Otley

The incident happened at 9.20am on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 on Leathley Road located eight miles from Harrogate and four miles from Otley.

A woman driving a green 12-reg Mazda car suffered several fractured and broken bones.

She was taken to hospital by ambulance where she stayed for five days before being allowed to go home to recover.

North Yorkshire Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses and information about a serious collision on Leathley Road near Castley Lane which happened last month.

There were three other vehicles involved in the incident: a white 21-reg Ford Transit, a grey 21-reg Hyundai Ioniq, and a grey 10-reg Skoda Roomster.

The stretch of road was closed for several hours while officers investigated the scene and to allow the vehicles to be recovered.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicles involved prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.

In particular, the police are asking for motorists in the area at the time who may have relevant dash-cam footage of the collision itself or of any of the vehicles involved prior to the incident.

If you think you can help, please email [email protected] or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Megan Smith.