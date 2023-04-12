News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Mother turns son over to police after teen stabbed to death
1 hour ago UK to have ‘soft’ heatwave in April and May
2 hours ago Rylan steps down from Strictly’s It Takes Two - full statement
2 hours ago Coin made for first King of England sells at auction
2 hours ago Dame Deborah James’s cancer journey captured in new documentary
3 hours ago Tory ministers in uproar after major king’s coronation rule change

Police plea for dash-cam footage of four-vehicle road collision between Harrogate and Otley

North Yorkshire Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses and information about a serious collision between Harrogate and Otley involving four vehicles.

By Graham Chalmers
Published 12th Apr 2023, 09:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 09:14 BST

The incident happened at 9.20am on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 on Leathley Road located eight miles from Harrogate and four miles from Otley.

A woman driving a green 12-reg Mazda car suffered several fractured and broken bones.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She was taken to hospital by ambulance where she stayed for five days before being allowed to go home to recover.

North Yorkshire Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses and information about a serious collision on Leathley Road near Castley Lane which happened last month.North Yorkshire Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses and information about a serious collision on Leathley Road near Castley Lane which happened last month.
North Yorkshire Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses and information about a serious collision on Leathley Road near Castley Lane which happened last month.
Most Popular

There were three other vehicles involved in the incident: a white 21-reg Ford Transit, a grey 21-reg Hyundai Ioniq, and a grey 10-reg Skoda Roomster.

The stretch of road was closed for several hours while officers investigated the scene and to allow the vehicles to be recovered.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicles involved prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.

In particular, the police are asking for motorists in the area at the time who may have relevant dash-cam footage of the collision itself or of any of the vehicles involved prior to the incident.

If you think you can help, please email [email protected] or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Megan Smith.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230046167 when providing details.