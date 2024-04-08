Police officer suspended over 'use of force' when arresting man following incident in Harrogate district village
On January 26, the police received a report that a road traffic collision had occurred in Tockwith.
Officers attended the scene of the accident and arrested a man in his 40’s in connection with the incident.
The man became violent towards officers, who used force to restrain and arrest him.
He was taken to custody and subsequently released on bail while enquiries continue.
In a statement released by North Yorkshire Police, it said: “Following concerns raised about the officers' use of force, the incident has been referred voluntarily by North Yorkshire Police to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) who are investigating the circumstances.
"Following a review, one officer was subsequently suspended from duty.
“We want to reassure our communities that we take concerns of this nature very seriously, and will continue to work closely with the IOPC.”