Police officer suffers head injury after being attacked in Knaresborough town centre during Bed Race

A police officer required four stitches after suffering a head injury following an attack in Knaresborough town centre over the weekend.

The incident happened at approximately 4.30pm on Saturday (June 8) outside SO! Bar and Eats and the bus station when a police officer was assaulted.

Inspector Holly Nicholls said it was an isolated incident during The Great Knaresborough Bed Race which was attended by about 30,000 people.

She said: “Having attended the scene, I know that this was an upsetting experience for those that witnessed it.

"I would like to send my personal thanks to those members of the public that came forward to support our investigation and also for the kind words shared with my officers on the ground.”

The offender was arrested at scene and has since been charged with assault by beating an emergency worker and use of threatening/abusive words/behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Inspector Nicholls added: “The officer in question was actually a member of our Special Constabulary, giving their time for free to serve our community.

"I am sure you can appreciate how deeply it is felt within the policing family when a member of our team is injured, however the impact is somewhat deeper when someone is hurt who volunteers to do this job for free.

“I take any assault very seriously and this outcome is really positive for the victim and the robust approach my team will take to bring this kind of offending to justice.”

The police officer was taken to hospital following the attack and is now recovering well at home having had four stitches administered to a head wound.