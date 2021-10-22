Police make appeal following death of Ripon man

Police appeal following the death of Ripon man David Lupton.

Police are currently appealing for witnesses and information about the last movements of 50-year-old David Stanley Lupton who passed away at his home address in Ripon on Friday August 27 2021.

“We are particularly interested to speak to anyone who may have seen David on Thursday August 26 up until lunchtime on the Friday when he was found deceased by a family member,” said a North Yorkshire Police spokesman.

“At this time the sudden death is being treated as unexplained.”

Information to North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Sheree Evans.

To remain anonymous, pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.