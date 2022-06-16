Police looking to identify man following hate crime incident in Harrogate

The incident happened on King’s Road in Harrogate near Bambino’s takeaway at around 11.45pm on Saturday, May 28 when a group of men were reported to be singing a homophobic chant.

If you can help identify the man in the CCTV image, or have any other information which could help with the investigation, email [email protected] or call 101, select option two and ask for 0740.

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for the public’s help to identify a man following a hate crime incident in Harrogate town centre last month