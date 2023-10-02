Police launch urgent appeal to find missing 27-year-old man last seen leaving Harrogate pub

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Josh McKenna was last seen leaving the Prince of Wales pub on Starbeck High Street at 11.30pm on Friday, September 29.

Although he did make a telephone call on Saturday morning and spoke to a colleague at around midday, Josh failed to turn up for work on Saturday afternoon which is out of character.

His concerned family reported him missing on Sunday afternoon and police enquiries and searches have been ongoing in and around the Harrogate area in the effort to find Josh.

Josh McKenna, 27, was last seen leaving the Prince of Wales pub in Harrogate on Friday evening

He usually travels using public transport or by walking as he does not drive.

British Transport Police, bus and taxi operators, and neighbouring forces are assisting North Yorkshire Police in case he has headed away from Harrogate.

Josh is described as white, with brown hair, 5ft 8inch tall and a stocky build.

It is not yet known what clothing he was wearing when last seen.