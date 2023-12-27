Police launch investigation after precious wedding jewellery is stolen by burglars in Harrogate

The Harrogate victims of a burglary have been left devastated after sentimental gold wedding jewellery was stolen.

Thieves broke into a home in the Woodlands Walk area of Harrogate and stole wedding and baby jewellery.

The theft happened during the week beginning Monday, December 18.

A full police investigation is currently under way.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Anyone who’s had wedding jewellery or other deeply sentimental items stolen will understand how heartbreaking this type of crime is.

“This has had a significant impact on the victims and we are appealing to anybody who may have recently seen or bought items in the photographs.

“We are also appealing to anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area during this time to come forward and provide details, which may prove essential in the investigation of this incident.”

A selection of the stolen items are photographed here, but a number more were taken by the burglars.

Thieves broke into a home in the Woodlands Walk area of Harrogate and stole wedding and baby jewellery. (Picture North Yorkshire Police)

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email PC Hawley on [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.