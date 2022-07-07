Police launch investigation after man in his 80s killed in three-car crash near Knaresborough

The incident occured at around 6.15pm on Sunday (July 3) on the B6165 Ripley Road at Scotton where a man in his 80s died.

Three cars were involved in the incident - a Ford Focus, a Ford Fiesta and a Seat Ibiza.

The driver and passenger of the Ford Focus - a man and woman in their 50s – were taken to hospital with serious injuries and the man in his 80s was driving the Ford Fiesta.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Police have launched an investigation after a man in his 80s was killed in a three-car crash near Knaresborough

North Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Investigation Team has launched an investigation and urges anyone who witnessed the incident and has not yet come forward, or anyone with dashcam footage, to email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask to speak to Marie Williams.