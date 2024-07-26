Police launch CCTV appeal after retail theft in Harrogate
North Yorkshire Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to, following a theft in Waitrose, Station Road, Harrogate.
The incident happened at 10:30am on Saturday, July 6, and involved the theft of a large quantity of nicotine replacement products.
Contact North Yorkshire Police if you recognise the man pictured on CCTV, as he may have information that will assist our investigation.
Email [email protected] if you can help.
Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Steve Shaw, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Please quote reference 12240119806 when passing on information.