Police have issued this CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to, following a theft in Waitrose, Station Road, Harrogate. Photo courtesy of North Yorkshire Police.

North Yorkshire Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to, following a theft in Waitrose, Station Road, Harrogate.

The incident happened at 10:30am on Saturday, July 6, and involved the theft of a large quantity of nicotine replacement products.

Contact North Yorkshire Police if you recognise the man pictured on CCTV, as he may have information that will assist our investigation.

Email [email protected] if you can help.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Steve Shaw, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.