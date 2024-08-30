North Yorkshire Police have issued this CCTV image to appeal for information regarding an incident that took place in a Harrogate pub this month.

North Yorkshire Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to, after a sexual assault in Harrogate.

A woman was touched inappropriately in the Winter Gardens pub on Parliament Street, at about 8pm on August 11. The victim is receiving support from the police. Contact North Yorkshire Police if you recognise this man, as he may have information that will assist their investigation. Email [email protected] if you can help.

Alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 216 Ambler, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference 12240145558 when passing on information.