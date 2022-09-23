Police launch appeal to find wanted Harrogate man
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for the public's help to locate a 29-year-old man who is wanted for a number of offences.
By Lucy Chappell
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 3:23 pm
Thomas Fallon who is wanted for a number of offences in relation to a serious assault.
He is believed to be in either the Knaresborough or Harrogate area.
If you have any information which could help to locate Fallon, then call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
However if you have an immediate sighting, then contact the police by dialling 999.