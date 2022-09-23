Police launch appeal to find wanted Harrogate man

Thomas Fallon who is wanted for a number of offences in relation to a serious assault.

He is believed to be in either the Knaresborough or Harrogate area.

If you have any information which could help to locate Fallon, then call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for the public's help to locate 29-year-old Thomas Fallon

