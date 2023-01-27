Police launch appeal for information following assault on Granby Road in Harrogate

The incident happened on Granby Road on Monday (January 13) at approximately 2.20pm.

The victim was approached by an unknown man and assaulted where they sustained minor injuries to his hand, wrist and ankle.

The suspect is described as a white man in his late 20s to early 30s and 6ft tall with dark mid-length hair.

North Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal for information following ab assault on Granby Road in Harrogate

The suspect was wearing a red coloured coat and had a dark coloured rucksack.

Police are now requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, officers are keen to hear from any local residents that may have CCTV or doorbell cameras which may have caught the incident.

Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for Beth Long.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.