Police launch appeal for information after woman suffers serious injuries in car crash near Lightwater Valley

The incident happened on the A6108 at around 4.35pm on Saturday, April 30 and involved a white BMW estate, a blue BMW, a grey Audi, a grey Mercedes Benz and a silver Suzuki car.
A woman passenger in the Audi car suffered serious leg injuries in the incident and she is receiving treatment at hospital.
Other drivers and passengers received treatment for minor injuries.
The road remained closed until 8.20pm while the emergency services worked at the scene and to allow a full collision investigation.
Officers would like to hear from anyone who saw the collision or recall seeing any of the vehicles prior to the incident, or motorists with any dash-cam footage that could help assist with enquiries.
If you can help, email [email protected] or call 101, select option two, and ask for Ben Prosser-Waite.
Quote reference number 12220073181 when providing information.