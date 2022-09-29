Police launch appeal for information after dog stolen in Harrogate burglary

The incident happened on Bramham Drive, some time between 7pm on Friday 23 and 5pm on Saturday 24 September.

The dog, named Biscuit, is an American Bulldog with short fur, light tan and white in colour with a white marking at the tip of her tail.

Biscuit is a medium sized dog and is described as being stocky.

North Yorkshire Police have launched an appeal for information after a dog was stolen in a Harrogate burglary

Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, they are appealing for information about the whereabouts of Biscuit.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC Katie Bell 220.

