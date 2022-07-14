Police launch appeal after theft of Great Yorkshire Show signs and cones in Harrogate

The cones and signage were installed as part of traffic management for the Great Yorkshire Show and the theft led to significant disruption for motorists and showgoers.

It is believed that the items were taken between 9pm on Tuesday, July 12 and 4am on Wednesday, July 13 so police are appealing for anyone who might have seen anything which could help the investigation.

If you witnessed the theft or have any CCTV or dashcam footage, North Yorkshire Police are urging you to contact them by emailing [email protected] or calling 101, pressing option two and asking for 903.

