Police issue warning to Harrogate residents after four suspects charged for opportunist burglaries
Detective Sergeant Tom Barker from Harrogate CID said, “With the good weather continuing, our plea is to ensure that you remain mindful of opportunist burglars – where possible, secure your windows and doors. "These recent arrests and remands into custody demonstrate that North Yorkshire Police will be relentless in pursuing those individuals who are suspected of committing burglary offences and putting them before the courts.
"However, we won't be complacent and we will continue to pursue those who cause misery to others.
"Criminals suspected of committing burglaries within North Yorkshire should expect the police to come down hard on them.
"We hope these recent arrests and charges provide some reassurances to our communities.”
Those who witness any suspicious behaviour in their neighbourhood can call it in on 101. If there is a burglary or another incident ongoing, then call 999.