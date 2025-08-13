Police issue warning to Harrogate residents after four suspects charged for opportunist burglaries

By Claudia Bowes
Published 13th Aug 2025, 14:06 BST
According to North Yorkshire Police, they often see a spike of burglaries in the summer months, with burglars taking the opportunity of using left open doors and windows in homes.placeholder image
According to North Yorkshire Police, they often see a spike of burglaries in the summer months, with burglars taking the opportunity of using left open doors and windows in homes.
North Yorkshire Police have issued a warning for Harrogate residents to ‘remain mindful’ after they charged and remanded four suspects for a series of burglaries.

Detective Sergeant Tom Barker from Harrogate CID said, “With the good weather continuing, our plea is to ensure that you remain mindful of opportunist burglars – where possible, secure your windows and doors. "These recent arrests and remands into custody demonstrate that North Yorkshire Police will be relentless in pursuing those individuals who are suspected of committing burglary offences and putting them before the courts.

Most Popular

"However, we won't be complacent and we will continue to pursue those who cause misery to others.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Criminals suspected of committing burglaries within North Yorkshire should expect the police to come down hard on them.

"We hope these recent arrests and charges provide some reassurances to our communities.”

Those who witness any suspicious behaviour in their neighbourhood can call it in on 101. If there is a burglary or another incident ongoing, then call 999.

News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice