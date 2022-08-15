Police issue update following serious collision in Harrogate

Officers investigating the collision have now traced the driver of the dark-coloured hatchback that they were searching for following the incident.
They are continuing to appeal for information from anyone who saw the white Vauxhall Viva travelling up Cold Bath Road coming from the direction of the roundabout near the Fat Badger, or the pedal cyclist who was travelling in the opposite direction down Cold Bath Road.
The rider of the bike suffered serious injuries at the scene and was taken to hospital for medical treatment following the incident at around 1.40pm on Friday.
Police are also appealing for any witnesses to the collision or anyone who has any CCTV/dash cam footage that may assist their investigation.
If you can help, North Yorkshire Police are urging you to contact them on 101 or emailing [email protected]
Quote the reference number 12220142867 when providing details.