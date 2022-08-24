News you can trust since 1836
Police issue plea to Ripon parents following anti-social behaviour complaints

North Yorkshire Police have issued a plea to Ripon parents following complaints of anti-social behaviour over the weekend.

By Lucy Chappell
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 3:27 pm
They received a number of calls on Saturday (August 20) complaining of large groups being disrespectful to residents.

A spokesperson said: “Ripon Police are out and about but as you can imagine we cannot be everywhere at once.

"Parents please get in touch with your children and help us by knowing where they are and what they are doing.”

Police reported no further complaints for the rest of the evening.