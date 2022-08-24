Police issue plea to Ripon parents following anti-social behaviour complaints

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They received a number of calls on Saturday (August 20) complaining of large groups being disrespectful to residents.

A spokesperson said: “Ripon Police are out and about but as you can imagine we cannot be everywhere at once.

"Parents please get in touch with your children and help us by knowing where they are and what they are doing.”

North Yorkshire Police have issued a plea to Ripon parents following anti-social behaviour complaints

