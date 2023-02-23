Police issue plea to residents following spate of anti-social behaviour in Ripon
North Yorkshire Police are urging residents to report any anti-social behaviour following a spate of incidents in the Ripon area.
Police officers in Ripon are aware of a small number of recent incidents involving youths acting in an anti-social manner.
These incidents have been in the Aismunderby Road and Ambrose Road areas, and the area around the Jack Laugher Leisure Centre and nearby skate park.
Residents are being reassured that police have made enquiries, identified suspects and will be taking action.
North Yorkshire Police are urging residents to report any incidents by calling 101, visiting their website or by dialling 999 in an emergency.