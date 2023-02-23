Police issue plea to residents following spate of anti-social behaviour in Ripon

Police officers in Ripon are aware of a small number of recent incidents involving youths acting in an anti-social manner.

These incidents have been in the Aismunderby Road and Ambrose Road areas, and the area around the Jack Laugher Leisure Centre and nearby skate park.

Residents are being reassured that police have made enquiries, identified suspects and will be taking action.

Police are urging residents to report any anti-social behaviour following a spate of incidents in Ripon