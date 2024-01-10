Police issue CCTV stills of two people wanted after thieves strike at Boots shop in Ripon
and live on Freeview channel 276
The theft happened in October at Boots store in the Market Place in Ripon when a large number of designer fragrances were stolen from the store.
Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the people in the images, as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police Force Control Room on 101.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote reference number 12230189768 when passing on information.