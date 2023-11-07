Police issue CCTV image after two men were kicked in the head and stamped on in Harrogate serious assault

North Yorkshire Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in relation to an incident in Harrogate in which two men were subjected to a serious assault.

The assault took place at Montpellier Hill in Harrogate at around 11.40pm on Monday, October 23.

Two men were subjected to a serious assault where they were both kicked in the head and stamped on.

The assault has left one of the victims with a fractured skull and requiring long term medical treatment.

Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they’d like to speak to in relation to a serious assault which took place at Montpellier Hill in Harrogate at around 11.40pm on Monday, October 23. (Picture contributed)

Police are that anyone who recognises the man, or who witnessed the incident is asked to contact us on 101 and speak to our Force Control Room.

Please quote reference 12230201814.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Two men in their twenties have been arrested in connection with this incident.