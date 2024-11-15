Police issue CCTV image after mobile phone stolen in Asda in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a man they believe may be able to help them with their enquiries

Police in Harrogate have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a theft at Asda on Regent Parade in Harrogate.

It happened at 1.30pm on Monday October 14 when a mobile phone was taken that had been left at a self service checkout.

Officers are appealing for anyone who recognises the man in the image to contact them, as they believe he may have information that will assist the investigation.

Email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Steve Mangham.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference 12240187786 when passing on information.