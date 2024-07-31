Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information about a theft which occurred in Harrogate.

It happened at 08.03am on Monday July 15 at Sainsburys on Cold Bath Road.

A man left the store with a basket of goods and made no attempt to pay for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man has also been linked to several other thefts in the store in July.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they believe may have information that will assist their investigation.

Anyone who recognises him is asked to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Hazel Simms-Williamson

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.