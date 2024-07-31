Police issue CCTV appeal following shop theft in Harrogate
It happened at 08.03am on Monday July 15 at Sainsburys on Cold Bath Road.
A man left the store with a basket of goods and made no attempt to pay for them.
The man has also been linked to several other thefts in the store in July.
Police have released a CCTV image of a man they believe may have information that will assist their investigation.
Anyone who recognises him is asked to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Hazel Simms-Williamson
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Quote reference 12240125535 when passing on information