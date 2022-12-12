Police issue appeal for information after jewellery and watches stolen from Harrogate home

The incident happened on Park Avenue South at 7.23pm on Friday, December 9.

Police are appealing for information, CCTV and dash-cam footage showing a man wearing a two-tone jacket or gilet (light coloured across the shoulder and dark coloured below) and light-coloured trousers.

He was carrying a white sack or pillowcase, believed to contain the stolen items, in Park Avenue South, Leeds Road and Harrogate town.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for help from the public to identify a burglary suspect who took high-value jewellery and watches from a house in Harrogate

Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask to speak to Ashley Atkins.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.