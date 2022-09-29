Police issue appeal after seven bikes stolen from Ripon shop

The incident happened at 3am on Sunday, September 25 when seven pedal cycles and electric bikes were stolen from the store.

A small white van was seen in the area at the time, speeding off with bikes hanging out the back of the vehicle.

North Yorkshire Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information after seven bikes were stolen from Moonglu cycle shop in Ripon

In particular, they are appealing for anyone who saw the van or who has any information about the van, to come forward.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should dial 101, press two and ask to speak to Joshua Harrison or email [email protected]

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.